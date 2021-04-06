ManTech Wins Red Hat Partner Award for Best DOD Solution

ManTech has won the Red Hat Partner award for Best Department of Defense solution leveraging Red Hat hybrid cloud and open source technology solutions.

Red Hat selected ManTech based on its innovative use of the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to develop the U.S. Army’s Persistent Cyber Training Environment (PCTE), a training initiative that prepares next generation cyber warriors for combat in the Fifth Domain. ManTech’s long and proven experience with Red Hat open source solutions was another key differentiator – the company is at the Advanced Level in the Red Hat Public Sector Program.

The innovative solution ManTech designed for the DOD is built on top of Red Hat technology, utilizing many components of Red Hat’s open source product suite. The solution provides a collaborative environment for best of breed Cyber Training and Simulation Solutions Providers (CTS2Ps) to connect their Commercial Off the Shelf (COTS) products. The CTS2Ps can integrate their individual solutions to create a cyber training platform that enables individual and force-on-force training within minutes of ordering by the end user.

ManTech engineers designed the service definitions that allow for vendor applications to interoperate and speak the same language. This capability lets the customer control the communications between vendors and publish definitions so that CTS2Ps can integrate new applications seamlessly without having other applications changing in the background.

Read more at ManTech

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)