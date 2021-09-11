56.1 F
ManTech Wins U.S. Space Force Contract

ManTech has been awarded a $476 million contract by the U.S. Space Force to provide systems engineering solutions for the agency’s Space and Missile Center - Space Systems Command.

By Homeland Security Today
(Space Systems Command)

ManTech has been awarded a $476 million contract by the U.S. Space Force to provide systems engineering solutions for the agency’s Space and Missile Center – now redesignated as Space Systems Command.

With this 10-year prime contract award, ManTech continues its support for a wide array of mission critical space launch programs with launch service integration, fleet surveillance and certification for space and missile systems at Space Force facilities at Los Angeles Air Force Base, Vandenberg Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. As part of this contract, ManTech will utilize intelligent systems engineering solutions to support the Space Force goal of fielding a digital engineering ecosystem fostering both innovation and speed of delivery.

