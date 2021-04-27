MARAD Announces Almost $20 Million in New Grant Awards to Small Shipyards

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) has announced $19.6 million in grant awards to 31 small shipyards in 15 states through the Small Shipyard Grant Program. The funds will help awardees modernize, increase productivity, and expand local employment opportunities while competing in the global marketplace. Since 2008, MARAD’s Small Shipyard Grant Program has awarded $262.5 million to nearly 300 shipyards in 32 states and territories throughout the U.S.

MARAD’s Small Shipyard Grant Program supports economic competitiveness through grants that can be used to purchase equipment or train employees. “These grants will help small businesses do what they do best: build essential infrastructure while creating long-term jobs for American workers,” said Lucinda Lessley, Acting Maritime Administrator. “Better equipment means increased productivity and more ships moving through our small shipyards—and more ships mean more local jobs.”

The shipyard grant recipients are:

ALABAMA

Master Boat Builders, Inc. of Coden, AL, will receive $497,464 to support the purchase of two 30-ton mobile cranes and two extendable boom forklifts.

Steiner Shipbuilding, Inc., of Bayou La Batre, AL, a 3rd generation family-owned and operated business, will receive $419,507 to support the purchase of a forklift, 300-ton press brake, manlift, and other equipment that will improve the efficiency of ship construction and repair activities at the facility.

ALASKA

JAG Alaska, Inc. Seward Shipyard, located in Seward, AK, will receive $639,712 for a 100-ton grove hydraulic crane.

CALIFORNIA

Bay City Marine of National City, CA, which has provided ship and boat repair and fabrication services for over 50 years, will receive $738,990 to support the purchase of a mobile crane.

Bay Ship & Yacht, Co., one of Alameda, CA’s largest maritime sector employers, will receive $759,419 to support the purchase of a mobile crane, welding equipment, and electric boom lifts.

Marine Group Boat Works LLC, a family-owned business in Chula Vista, CA, will receive $524,058 to purchase air compressors and launch an in-house welder training program.

CONNECTICUT

The Thames Shipyard & Repair Company Inc. of New London, CT, a family-owned company, will receive $438,690 to support the purchase of surface preparation equipment and air compressors.

FLORIDA

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc., of Panama City, FL, will receive $522,318. These funds will support the purchase of several pieces of equipment that will improve the efficiency of ship construction and repair activities at the facility.

St. Johns Boat Company of Jacksonville, FL, will receive $221,175 to support the acquisition and installation of a hybrid blast and paint building manlift.

St. Johns Ship Building, Inc. of Palatka, FL, will receive $1,342,724 to support the construction of a 2000-ton drydock.

LOUISIANA

Bollinger Marine Fabricators of Amelia, LA, part of a family-owned and operated business since 1946, will receive $1,122,216 to support the purchase of a Blast and Paint Plate Preservation Line Machine.

C&C Marine and Repair, LLC of Belle Chasse, LA, will receive $748,959 in funding to support the purchase of welding enhancements and additional forklifts.

Conrad Shipyard, located in Amelia, LA, will receive $432,376 to support the purchase of two portable shelters for a Fabrication/Pipe work area and a Blast/Paint work area.

Gulf Island Shipyards, LLC, of Houma, LA, will receive $312,802 in funding to add automated pipe spool welding to its pipe spooling/fabrication shop.

MASSACHUSETTS

Blue Atlantic Fabricators Inc., a family-owned shipyard in Boston, MA, will receive $692,826 to support the purchase of an abrasive blast machine and conveyor, electrical upgrades, paint booth, and two gantry cranes.

Boston Ship Repair, a full-service shipyard located in an Economically Distressed Area in South Boston, MA, will receive $598,200 to support the upgrade of power distribution equipment.

MISSISSIPPI

Omega Shipyard, Inc., of Moss Point, MS, will receive $126,105 to support the purchase of a telescoping forklift and blasting pot.

NEW JERSEY

Hughes Bros. Inc. of Edison, NJ, a family-owned and operated business since 1894, will receive $264,510 to support the purchase of two welding machines and power sources, a 6000-lb vertical mast forklift, four 10,000-lb capacity mega pipe rollers and several other equipment pieces.

NEW YORK

Metalcraft Marine US, Inc, of Watertown, NY, will receive $554,237 to support the purchase of a computer numerical control (CNC) Cutting Table, three rotating jig positions, and a blasting booth.

PENNSYLVANIA

Heartland Fabrication, LLC, of Brownsville, PA, will receive $982,954 to support the purchase of a robotic welding system creating new job opportunities for robotic welding technicians.

Philly Shipyard, Inc. of Philadelphia, PA, will receive $720,000 to support the resumption of a comprehensive 3-year apprentice training program that will strengthen its workforce and increase the efficiency of shipbuilding operations.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Stevens Towing Co. Inc., of Yonges Island, SC, a family-owned business since 1913, will receive $1,378,575 to support the purchase of an 820-metric ton travelift allowing the shipyard to expand work in their new zero-emissions North Yard.

TEXAS

MBLH Marine LLC, dba Vessel Repair of Port Arthur, TX will receive $588,812 to support the purchase of a 110-ton crawler crane.

VIRGINIA

Lyon Shipyard of Norfolk, VA, a family-owned and operated company since 1928, will receive $958,695 to support the purchase of a 15-ton bridge crane, twelve electrical substations, two waterproof switchboards, and other electrical upgrades and equipment.

Marine Hydraulics International, LLC, of Norfolk, VA, will receive $897,853 to support the purchase of a 100-ton telescopic boom hydraulic truck mounted crane and a waterjet cutting table.

Tecnico Corporation of Chesapeake, VA, an employee-owned company that has grown from 30 to over 500 employees in the past 30 years, will receive $573,940 to support the purchase of a telescopic boom hydraulic truck crane and other equipment that will increase overall shipyard productivity.

WASHINGTON

BRIX Marine, a family-owned company in Port Angeles, WA, will receive $342,318 in funding to purchase a CNC router table and support equipment.

Everett Ship Repair LLC, of Everett, WA, will receive $731,385 to support the purchase of a new drydocks containment system, water blasting equipment and air compressors.

Lake Union Drydock Co. one of Seattle’s oldest shipyard and a family-owned company since 1945, will receive $684,127 to support the construction of a new drydock basin passageway and the acquisition of an additional air compressor, air dryer and large capacity forklift.

Pacific Fishermen Shipyard and Electric, LLC, located in Seattle, WA, will receive $556,308 to support rail enhancement, lift dock conversions, and paint area improvements.

Stabbert Marine & Industrial, LLC, of Seattle, WA, will receive $228,745 to support the purchase of an 8-ton heavy-duty forklift, articulated boom lift, welding equipment and other equipment that will significantly improve the efficiency of ship construction and repair activities at their facility.

