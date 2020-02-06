Mark Thurmond Joins Tenable as Chief Operating Officer

Tenable has appointed Mark Thurmond as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, Thurmond will lead Tenable’s global field operations, including sales, professional services and technical support. Thurmond’s appointment adds another layer of depth to Tenable’s executive bench as the company continues to deliver on its Cyber Exposure vision to help business executives and security teams understand and reduce cybersecurity risk.

“Mark is one of the technology industry’s most highly respected go-to-market executives, with a proven track record of driving revenue growth and operational excellence for notable cloud and cybersecurity companies,” said Amit Yoran, Chairman and CEO, Tenable. “Mark shares our passion and vision to help customers understand their Cyber Exposure and risk as we enter our next phase of growth. We’re thrilled to have him on board.”

Thurmond is an accomplished executive leading global sales, services, and operations organizations in high growth technology companies. He joins Tenable from Turbonomic where he served as COO and was responsible for aligning the company’s global operations to help customers on their journey to hybrid cloud. Prior to Turbonomic, he was Executive Vice President at Qlik Technologies where he led Worldwide Sales and Services. Thurmond also held multiple global sales and operations leadership positions for divisions of Dell EMC, including Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at VCE and RSA.

“Cybersecurity is fundamental to digital business and Tenable is transforming the industry with innovative solutions to help customers manage, measure and reduce their risk in enterprise environments,” said Thurmond. “I’m excited to join this exceptional team and eager to get to work, furthering our Cyber Exposure vision and expanding our footprint around the world.”

Read more at Tenable

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)