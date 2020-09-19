Materna IPS photo

Materna IPS Launches Contactless Kiosk System for Travelers

Materna IPS GmbH has introduced a system that allows passengers to operate self bag drop units (SBDs) using a smartphone.

Touchless.Connect can be implemented on existing self-service devices. By scanning a QR code on the kiosk screen with their own smartphone, passengers are redirected to a Materna IPS hosted website which replicates the SBD unit’s display on their smartphone. While the passenger process remains the same, travelers don’t actually need to physically interact with the kiosk. Therefore the risk of infection from coming into contact with potentially contaminated surfaces is minimized.

The software-based approach allows remote installation and integration into existing airport environments; additional hardware is not required. Since Touchless.Connect is based on a web browser, there is no need to download an app or activate Bluetooth. 

