Matt Jordan Joins Sev1Tech as VP, Cloud Center of Excellence

Sev1Tech has announced that Matt Jordan has joined the organization as Vice President, Cloud Center of Excellence. In this role, Matt will be responsible for accelerating the growth of the Sev1Cloud practice, building strategic partnerships with major cloud providers, and increasing innovation for the firm’s customers across all levels of government and commercial organizations.

Matt brings a decade of experience providing cloud-based solutions across the public sector, including federal, state and local government, non-profits, and industry. Throughout his career, he has focused on building relationships with significant cloud providers to deliver optimal cloud solutions to customers, developing strategic business plans to meet and exceed business development objectives, and managing proposal efforts to increase company revenue.

“I’ve admired the Sev1Tech organization for the past five years after partnering with the company previously,” said Matt Jordan. “The level of commitment shown to customers and within the organization has been a hallmark of the company’s success and something I admired. The investments that Sev1Tech is making in cloud to grow the already impressive capabilities – from mission critical TIC needs to multi-cloud dashboarding, to automated server recommendation and provisioning are exciting and timely for our customers across the board. I’m thrilled to join the family here.”

Prior to joining Sev1Tech, Matt served as Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Development at JHC Technology, an Effectual company, where he was responsible for managing strategic partnerships, business development, capture, marketing, brand, and proposal efforts. Additionally, he was responsible for client engagement and strategic account development. He led and supported critical partnerships, including relationships with AWS, Microsoft, Google, and dozens of small and large businesses JHC partnered with to deliver solutions.

“I am so excited to welcome Matt into the Sev1Tech family,” said Bob Lohfeld, CEO at Sev1Tech. “Matt’s experience with our cloud partner ecosystems, unparalleled drive, and continual focus on building the right solutions for each mission customer will help drive Sev1Tech’s capability. I am confident he will expand and deliver exceptional cloud offerings to our Government and Commercial partners.”

