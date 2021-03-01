Maximus Acquires Attain’s Federal Division

Government services provider, Maximus, has completed the acquisition of the Federal division of Attain, LLC. The contracted purchase price of $430 million is subject to certain reductions and adjustments.

Privately-owned Attain serves the U.S. federal government, providing technology services such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to support the mission-critical objectives of numerous federal agencies.

The acquisition is a natural fit and logical next step in furthering two core pillars of Maximus’ long-term corporate strategy including accelerating digital transformation and the ongoing expansion into the U.S. federal market, which is a priority growth area. Attain Federal will also benefit from Maximus’ experience serving federal government clients, its desirable contract vehicles, as well as its leadership position in driving digital transformation for government.

With the addition of Attain Federal’s automation and digital expertise, Maximus expects to be able to further design, develop, and deliver even more innovative, impactful solutions to support the mission of its federal customers. The company’s digital transformation strategy seeks to offer new models for citizen engagement and enable its government partners to achieve their program modernization goals.

This business will be part of the U.S. Federal Services Segment and is expected to generate revenue of $120 million to $140 million for the remaining seven months of fiscal 2021. Subject to finalization of the valuation of intangible assets, the transaction is expected to be slightly dilutive for fiscal 2021, after consideration of one-time expenses, interest, and non-cash charges. The transaction is expected to be accretive in fiscal 2022.

Baird served as exclusive financial advisor and Holland & Knight served as legal counsel to Attain, LLC. Hogan Lovells served as legal counsel to Maximus.

Read more at Maximus

