MAXIMUS and Genesys Launch Cloud-Based Omnichannel Contact Center Platform for Government Agencies

MAXIMUS has announced an agreement with Genesys® to offer the MAXIMUS Genesys Engagement Platform, an integrated, cloud-based omnichannel contact center solution. The agreement enables federal, state and local agencies to adhere to government mandates to improve citizen experience using a U.S. Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP)-authorized system.

Federal mandates, including the President’s Management Agenda and the OMB Circular No. A-11 Memo, require government agencies to attempt to provide seamless customer experiences similar to those offered in the private sector and help improve the citizen experience. This often requires transitioning away from legacy, on-premise systems to modern cloud-based solutions.

The Engagement Platform provides a rapidly scalable solution designed to help agencies hindered by aging technologies that can no longer meet the expectations of citizens, siloed infrastructures that have grown too complex to manage and scale, or both. It also enables agencies to handle surges in inquiry volumes and equip a remote workforce if economic, environmental or global health crises warrant it.

Powered by Genesys Engage™, the Engagement Platform provides the ability to integrate calls, emails, chats, messages and social comments into one uninterrupted conversation — including leveraging more than one channel at once for multi-modal communications without losing critical context.

Alongside this launch with Genesys, MAXIMUS has recently expanded its leadership team. Andrew Sommers has joined as vice president of public health services and Todd Morris has been appointed vice president of sales.

Sommers is tasked with expanding public health infrastructure across the country, including work with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services. Morris will support the company’s activities at the Department of Homeland Security.

Read more at MAXIMUS

