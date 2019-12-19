Medigate and Cerner Join to Secure Medical and IoT Devices

Medigate, a dedicated medical device security and asset management solution, is joining forces with Cerner Corporation, a healthcare company, to make it easier for healthcare organizations to establish and maintain strong network security, manage medical device security risks and keep operations intact.

For clients that choose to implement Medigate’s medical device security and asset management, Cerner’s team of cybersecurity experts will be equipped to help accurately inventory IoT and IoMT environments and support creation of effective clinical-based policies that help protect all connected devices and reduce the risk of cyberattacks. Cerner will also offer remediation services to stifle attacks, supporting organizations to get back on track in the event of a cyberattack.

“With IDC estimating about 41.6 billion IoT devices in the field by 2025, it is extremely important that healthcare organizations have more visibility and control over what’s going on in their clinical network – and that needs to include medical devices and IoT devices,” said Jonathan Langer, CEO of Medigate.

Together, Medigate and Cerner will provide hospitals and health systems with in-depth visibility into its security with continuous, unobtrusive monitoring of network activity to create a current, detailed medical and IoT device inventory. Potential security risks can be identified and an appropriate response to effectively protect the integrity and privacy of the clinical network can be put in place. The platform also supports pre-emptive measures, supporting appropriate remediation to mitigate threats and keep the delivery of patient care safe.

“It’s important that the healthcare industry proactively work to prevent data breaches and cyberthreats rather than wait to react after the damage has been done,” said Jay Savaiano, Senior Director of Security Solutions at Cerner. “Our work with Medigate is a critical step in the right direction towards effective medical device security across healthcare organizations.”

