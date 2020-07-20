Mehdi Cherqaoui, photo by E3/Sentinel

Mehdi Cherqaoui Joins E3/Sentinel as Chief Operating Officer

E3/Sentinel, a NewSpring Holdings company, has announced the appointment of Mehdi Cherqaoui to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Cherqaoui will lead overall business operations including finance, accounting, contracts and legal and be another key voice on client delivery and strategic growth initiatives. He will be a senior member of the executive team and will report directly to CEO Andy Maner. 

“Mehdi is an experienced leader who is laser-focused on operational excellence across the entire business and consistently delivers results,” said Andy Maner, E3/Sentinel Chief Executive Officer. “I am confident in Mehdi’s ability to align innovation with operational best practices as we continue to grow in a full and open market.”

With over 20 years’ experience supporting the Public Sector, Cherqaoui has held leadership positions with Applied Insight, Phacil, PAE, URS, and PwC. At Phacil he led the strategic transformation of the $130M in revenue IT solutions contractor that culminated with the sale of the company in March 2019.

“I am incredibly excited and humbled to help lead E3/Sentinel in its next phase of innovation,” said Cherqaoui. “I am joining at a transformational time, and I look forward to working with the incredible team at E3/Sentinel and capitalize on the already strong foundation to further nurture a strong culture, continue to attract top talent and accelerate our market momentum.”

