Mercury Systems Awarded Patent for Cyberattack Protection Technology

Mercury Systems, Inc, a provider of secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, has announced the receipt of a new U.S. patent covering various methods to protect controller area network (CAN)-based systems from malicious cyberattacks. This new patent adds to Mercury’s intellectual property portfolio of more than 80 issued patents.

A wide range of applications and market segments utilize CAN-based systems, such as electronic control units (ECU) in automotive electronics or avionics. When these systems are interconnected, cyberattacks may potentially compromise them, leading to financial loss or even safety issues. Mercury’s Broadcast Bus Frame Filter is designed to protect ECUs against hacking attempts with zero latency and can be used with any system with a CAN bus, including automotive, military, and industrial systems.

