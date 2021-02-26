Michael Scruggs Joins SAIC as SVP of Artificial Intelligence

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has announced that Michael Scruggs has joined the company as the new senior vice president of Artificial Intelligence (AI), effective immediately.

In this newly created role, Scruggs will be responsible for driving organic growth through AI technology delivery and solutions development. He will broaden SAIC’s portfolio of AI technology delivery and customer relationships, as well as oversee strategic partnerships and development of the company’s solutions related to predictive analytics, machine learning, robotic process automation, and intelligent edge.

“We are excited to be able to leverage Michael’s unique experience building sales, product, and delivery organizations to incubate and grow SAIC’s AI business,” said Dee Dee Helfenstein, executive vice president, chief strategic growth officer and chief innovation officer, SAIC. “With over 20 years of experience working with global technology solutions providers, Michael brings a wealth of knowledge and extensive experience in bringing data science and AI solutions to market.”

Prior to his new position at SAIC, Scruggs spent the last 12 years in various executive positions in IBM’s Cloud and Cognitive business unit providing data science and AI solutions to public sector and commercial customers around the globe. Prior to IBM, Michael was the vice president, public sector for SPSS Inc., until the company was acquired by IBM.

Scruggs has an MBA in International Marketing from Averett College and a B.S. in Sociology/Criminal Justice from the University of Delaware. He is a native of Bethesda, Maryland.

Read the announcement at SAIC

