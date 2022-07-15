Michelle Masoncup Joins Hagerty Consulting as Director of Contracts and Compliance

Hagerty Consulting has appointed Michelle Masoncup as Director of Contracts and Compliance.

Masoncup is an experienced legal professional. Her principal areas of responsibility at Hagerty Consulting will be developing, evaluating, and negotiating a wide range of business agreements for the company. Additionally, she will support the firm’s contract and corporate compliance by advising on requirements for applicable statutes and regulations.

Prior to joining Hagerty, Masoncup served as the General Counsel for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. In this role, she oversaw all the Department’s legal affairs, which included advising senior management on the interpretation and compliance with applicable statutes, rules, and regulations impacting the agency; formulated and implemented policies to further Department and State goals and initiatives; and negotiated contracts and agreements on behalf of the agency. During her time at the State, she drafted significant legislation and the associated administrative rules, including the Local Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency Support Program (Local CURE) which was passed by the Illinois General Assembly (P.A 101-0637) to provide COVID-19 relief to units of local government.

Masoncup also has extensive experience at the local government level, serving in various roles, including the Corporation Counsel for the City of Evanston, Illinois. At the City of Evanston, she negotiated complex contracts, served on teams to negotiate collective bargaining agreements, and advised staff and elected officials on legal matters.

Masoncup received a Bachelor of Business Administration with honors in management from the University of Iowa, Tippie College of Business. She then received a Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree from the Valparaiso School of Law, and is licensed to practice law in Illinois.

Read Michelle Masoncup’s biography at Hagerty Consulting