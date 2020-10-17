Michelle Sutphin Joins SAIC as Chief Security Officer

Science Applications International Corp. has announced that Michelle Sutphin has joined the company as chief security officer. In her new role, Sutphin is responsible for developing, implementing, and overseeing compliance with SAIC’s security policies and programs supporting the Department of Defense, the intelligence community and other customers.

Sutphin brings to SAIC more than 20 years of experience in various security roles. Most recently, she served as vice president of Corporate Security at BAE Systems, where she was responsible for the creation, implementation and oversight of security policy for the entire company.

“Michelle brings a wealth of experience in the security field, and her in-depth knowledge and strong relationships in the community will be a tremendous asset for us and our customers moving forward,” said Mark Escobar, chief of business operations, SAIC. “We’re thrilled to welcome such a seasoned security expert to our team.”

Sutphin has deep ties to the U.S. security community and currently acts as chair of the security and counterintelligence division at the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA), where she interfaces regularly with both government agencies and other industrial working groups to further the mission of the National Industrial Security Program. She also served two years as the industry spokesperson for the National Industrial Security Program Policy Advisory Committee and nearly five years as secretary for the Board of Directors at NCMS.

“In these times of change and uncertainty, a strong security posture is key to keep pace with increasing threats,” said Sutphin. “I’m honored to join such a well-respected and impressive team, and I look forward to playing a pivotal role in helping SAIC maintain its strong security posture.”

Read the announcement at SAIC

