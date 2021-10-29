Micro-X Taps Elenium for Self-Screening Portal Following DHS Contracts

Elenium Automation has entered a strategic contract with X-ray technology company Micro-X Ltd to introduce next-generation security processing into airports globally.

Elenium Automation builds self-service systems in Victoria, Australia. Using biometrics and touchless technologies, Elenium enables the passenger to walk into the terminal, drop off their bag, be screened for symptoms of illness, and continue to the lounge or boarding gate without having to touch a boarding pass, bag tag or screen.

In September 2021, Micro-X executed two contracts with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to firstly design and manufacture a miniature X-ray baggage scanner and secondly to integrate this into a self-screening security portal for airport passengers. Elenium has been selected as a key contractor to Micro-X, Inc. with other relevant industry experts, to design and test the self-screening security portal.

The prototype for a new, miniature CT baggage scanner detects hidden threats concealed within passenger carry-on luggage. The voice-controlled booth eliminates the traditional, multi-step screening process, ensures passengers are never separated from their baggage and allows passengers to take control over their own security screening through an intuitive, self-service workflow, similar to an automated passport control gate or checkout at the grocery store. A single portal will be approximately 1/20 the total footprint of a conventional sequential lane.

Once the security portal trial is underway, Elenium’s HealthGate technology, a scanning system that detects potential symptoms of infectious illness can be integrated with Micro-X’s security screening technology.

