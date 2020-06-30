MITRE Establishes Center for Technology and National Security Advisory Board

MITRE’s Center for Technology & National Security (CTNS), created to enhance MITRE’s engagement with senior government leadership, named five highly esteemed national security officials to its newly established advisory board.

The new advisory board members will help guide the center’s efforts to provide the United States’ military and intelligence leaders with data-driven research, analysis, and insights to help them navigate the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

The advisory board includes:

General (Ret.) John Campbell, former vice chief of staff of the U.S. Army

The Honorable Lisa Disbrow, former undersecretary of the U.S. Air Force

Admiral (Ret.) Bill Gortney, former commander, U.S. Northern Command

Vice Admiral (Ret.) Bob Murrett, former director, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

The Honorable Bob Work, former deputy secretary of defense

“CTNS builds on the experience and expertise of thousands of our nation’s most respected scientific and engineering minds,” said Bill LaPlante, senior vice president for the MITRE National Security Sector. “MITRE has provided trusted national security solutions for more than 60 years. CTNS gives us another way to apply our unique, unbiased vantage point and technical skills to support defense and intelligence communities with bold, innovative solutions as they face adversaries and environments that are more challenging than ever.”

“We’re looking forward to collaborating with this exceptional group of leaders,” said James Swartout, the center’s executive director. “We created the Center for Technology and National Security to enhance our engagement with our nation’s defense and security ecosystem, connecting it to the breadth and depth of MITRE’s thought leadership and technical capabilities. We want CTNS to amplify systems-thinking solutions from across MITRE. It will advance recommendations to stay ahead of our adversaries and deliver on our mission: solving problems for a safer world.”

CTNS brings together experts and leading authorities from government, academia, industry, media, and policy institutes to inform discussion about the impact of emerging technologies on national security and the future of warfare. It does this through publications, educational programs, speaking engagements, and hosted events. Recent papers have addressed using deception to protect military networks from cyberattacks, slowing China’s 5G market expansion while accelerating U.S. efforts, and developing a new battle command architecture to address multi-domain operations.

Read more at MITRE

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)