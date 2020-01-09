Montreal-Trudeau International Airport to Host Year-Long Drone Security Trial

WhiteFox, a specialist in drone safety and security, is partnering with BlueForce and EXO Tactik to launch a year-long drone security trial at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport.

Previous drone security trials have been conducted at airports, but none at an airport this large, and never for a year-long duration. The systems will gather invaluable information throughout the trial, relaying it back to the airport and the companies involved. The systems will be vigorously tested by the strains of an international airport, as well as the significant environmental stresses of a punishing Canadian winter.

Luke Fox, founder and CEO of WhiteFox, stated, “We are proud to be part of this world-class team selected by ADM Aéroports de Montréal, stress-testing our drone security system at a location serving more than 20 million passengers annually under extreme and variable weather conditions.”

Brian Fentiman, VP and CTO of BlueForce UAV Consulting Inc., said the long-term trial will allow the airport to accurately monitor drone flights around the airport to gain valuable statistics and to keep the airspace around the airport safe.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)