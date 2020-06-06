Moog Helps NASA’s Counter-Drone Investigations Around Launch Pads

Moog Inc. Space and Defense Group has announced its support of NASA drone detection trials in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) restricted airspace around launch pads 39A and B of Kennedy Space Center. The presence of unapproved aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) in this area presents significant security risks to human and high value mission payloads. Moog’s Gauntlet system adds visibility and alerts authorities to all drone activity that would otherwise be unobservable by conventional security means.

The Gauntlet system has been in place for several launches and operates continuously in all weather conditions. The technology has already provided drone detection, identification and tracking of numerous incursions, some NASA sanctioned, over a significant area. Results from this demonstration will provide inputs to a future, cooperative, interagency drone detection capability.

Gauntlet, connected over a secured VPN network, is a transportable, relocatable solution used for 360-degree, long-range airspace protection. This system offers evidence capture and retention capabilities similar to that of cameras utilized in physical security. Gauntlet is often employed as part of larger solutions to protect civilians, law enforcement, and other high-value assets at Special Event Assessment Rated (SEAR) events.

Read more at Moog

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)