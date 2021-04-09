More U.S. Airports Open COVID-19 Test Facilities

XpresSpa Group, Inc., a health and wellness company, has opened three more COVID-19 testing facilities at U.S. airports.

An XpresCheck™ pop-up COVID-19 testing facility has opened at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). It is located pre-security inside the terminal, in the baggage claim area near Carousel 9. Eight separate testing rooms provide the capacity to administer over 500 tests per day. COVID-19 testing options include the Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test and the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test. The testing is by appointment for ticketed passengers up to 72 hours prior to travel. Testing is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Travelers may schedule appointments online at XpresCheck.com.

Travelers departing or connecting from SEA and seeking a COVID-19 test before travel, are urged to check the guidance by destination to understand if a COVID-19 test is needed. COVID-19 testing at SEA is also available with Discovery Health MD through April.

XpresSpa has also signed a contract to open a new COVID-19 testing facility in the San Francisco International Airport. This location is expected to open in mid-April. It will be a pop-up facility, pre-security, near the baggage claim area on the arrivals level at Terminal 3. It will host nine separate testing rooms with an anticipated capacity to administer over 500 tests per day. As at SEA, San Francisco’s COVID-19 testing options will include the Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test and the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test.

If a traveler tests positive, Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) will be notified. A member of XpresSpa’s medical staff will also contact the passenger to advise to self-isolate for at least 10 days and to notify close contacts for 48 hours prior to the positive test or development of symptoms, and request that they self-quarantine for 14 days.

The CDC recommends that unvaccinated travelers get tested before and after trips. It is suggested to obtain a viral test one to three days before traveling. Travelers are advised to have the results of their negative test before you travel and keep a copy of your results with them during the journey. Those who test positive should not travel and immediately quarantine and follow public health recommendations. CDC suggests getting tested again with a viral test three to five days after the trip and to self-quarantine at home for a full seven days after travel, even if the test is negative.

As part of a pilot, XpresSpa has signed an agreement with Delta Air Lines to administer a new rapid antigen test to customers traveling from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Milan Malpensa and Rome –Fiumicino international airports.

The airline’s COVID-tested flights allow customers eligible to travel to Italy to avoid the mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrival, following a rigorous testing protocol before and after travel. The flights to Milan will initially operate four times per week before moving to five times per week on April 12 and daily in May. Flights to Rome will operate three times per week in April and May, before increasing to five times per week starting May 25.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)