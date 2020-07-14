Motorola and SaferWatch Team to Make Florida Schools Safer

Motorola Solutions and SaferWatch have teamed up to deliver school safety solutions in Florida.

Motorola Solutions is dedicated to school safety and provides integrated Safe Schools solutions that combine video, data, analytics and voice to help schools secure their campus perimeter, control access to buildings, quickly communicate with local law enforcement and increase operational efficiency. Safe Schools solutions can be customized to meet a school’s or county’s unique needs and span the end-to-end workflow for everyday school operations and emergencies.

SaferWatch provides mobile panic buttons that can be assigned to school staff and administrators, government officials, businesses, and used at large-scale events. When initiating SaferWatch’s panic button, public safety emergency operation centers are immediately notified of the situation. Alerts and detailed information including user profile, location coordinates, and supporting videos or pictures are aggregated in Motorola Solutions’ CommandCentral Aware software, which provides 9-1-1 operators with real-time intelligence for a unified operational view of events to share with first responders en route to a school.

These solutions provide critical information to public safety for rapid response to emergency events. They meet the criteria of Alyssa’s Law (SB 70), signed by Governor Ron DeSantis on June 30, 2020, which requires every school in the State of Florida to implement a mobile panic alert system connected to a public safety answering point (PSAP) and first responders. The solution was recently implemented in Broward County where the SaferWatch app covers more than 440 public, private and charter schools.

“Working with SaferWatch, we have created a tailored solution for Florida,” said Scott Adler, vice-president Southeast Region Sales, Motorola Solutions. “School personnel can quickly notify public safety of an emergency using SaferWatch’s mobile panic button. Motorola Solutions’ public safety CommandCentral Aware software aggregates the information related to the event, activates video cameras at a school, and equips first responders with the intelligence they need to coordinate the incident response.”

Motorola Solutions’ enterprise security platform delivers safety solutions for industries beyond schools. For example, SaferWatch and Motorola Solutions recently demonstrated their integrated technology platforms during the 2020 Super Bowl LIVE events in Miami, Florida. SaferWatch was the Official Safety App of the 2020 Miami Super Bowl LIV Host Committee and provided its mobile panic alert system to approximately 10,000 staff and volunteers involved with the big game. Event attendees could also download a free SaferWatch app and report incidents as they happened by submitting photos, videos and text messages. Suspicious activity appeared in a simple, intuitive map-based interface in CommandCentral software to inform public safety’s response.

Read more at Motorola Solutions

