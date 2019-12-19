Motorola Provides $10 Million in Grant Funding to Help First Responders, Law Enforcement, Academia, and More

The Motorola Solutions Foundation, the charitable arm of Motorola Solutions, has announced more than $10 million in grant funding this year to charitable organizations around the world. The grants will benefit more than 2 million students, first responders, teachers, veterans and community members in 32 countries, with a focus on nonprofit organizations that provide education in technology, engineering and public safety.

Since 1995, the Motorola Solutions Foundation has awarded nearly $300 million in grants. This year’s grants were awarded based on input from more than 400 Motorola Solutions employees worldwide who volunteered to be grant reviewers.

Examples of 2019 grant recipients include:

MATE Inspiration for Innovation: Inspires students to learn and creatively apply technology and engineering skills to solve real-world problems through underwater robot challenges and competitions.

Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs: Provides mental health resilience and awareness training for firefighters in Newfoundland, Labrador and the Northwest Territories.

National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives: Provides a mentoring program to support women entering the law enforcement field and those who are progressing through their careers.

The Graham (Polly) Farmer Foundation Inc.: Offers a variety of academic enrichment programs for indigenous students across Australia pursuing degrees in engineering and technology.

Passerelles Numériques: Provides education as well as technical and professional training in the digital sector to underprivileged youth.

University College London: Teaches students and staff about the physical vulnerability of school buildings against earthquakes, floods and typhoons through a program focused on the safety of community and school facilities.

