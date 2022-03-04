33 F
Motorola Solutions Acquires Ava Security Limited

Motorola Solutions has acquired Ava Security Limited, a global provider of cloud-native video security and analytics, based in London, U.K. 

Ava Security’s scalable, secure and flexible cloud solution offers organizations an enterprise-grade video security solution while minimizing the physical footprint of their security infrastructure. 

In addition to allowing organizations to access, search and manage their entire system from a centralized dashboard, its self-learning algorithms also detect abnormal behavior and alert operators to events in real-time.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

