Motorola Solutions Acquires Callyo

Motorola Solutions, Inc. has acquired Callyo, a cloud-based mobile applications provider for law enforcement. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Callyo is a software as a service company (SaaS) serving thousands of public safety customers across North America. Its portfolio includes two application suites – 10-21, which simplifies communication between first responders and citizens, and Callyo, which provides investigative tools to improve digital evidence collection.

This acquisition adds to Motorola Solutions’ existing command center software suite critical mobile technology capabilities.

“First responders are increasingly looking to mobile applications to boost productivity and enhance community relations,” said Andrew Sinclair, senior vice president and general manager, Software Enterprise, Motorola Solutions. “With Callyo’s technology, agencies can improve collaboration and enhance the evidence collection process to build stronger cases more efficiently, ultimately enabling them to better serve and keep communities safe.”

“With Motorola Solutions, we have the opportunity to accelerate our product innovation, reach and commitment to service,” said Chris Bennett, founder and chief product officer, Callyo.

Read more at Motorola Solutions

