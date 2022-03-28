Motorola Solutions Acquires TETRA Ireland

Motorola Solutions, Inc. has acquired TETRA Ireland Communications Limited, the provider of Ireland’s National Digital Radio Service (NDRS).

TETRA Ireland delivers mission-critical voice and data land mobile radio (LMR) communications to thousands of first responders and frontline workers from national security and enforcement agencies, health and emergency services, state utilities and volunteer organizations across the country. The network is based on the latest TETRA digital radio technology from Motorola Solutions.

Terms of this transaction were not disclosed.

