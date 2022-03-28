29.2 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, March 28, 2022
spot_img
HomeIndustryIndustry News
IndustryIndustry News

Motorola Solutions Acquires TETRA Ireland

By Homeland Security Today
(TETRA/Motorola Solutions)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. has acquired TETRA Ireland Communications Limited, the provider of Ireland’s National Digital Radio Service (NDRS). 

TETRA Ireland delivers mission-critical voice and data land mobile radio (LMR) communications to thousands of first responders and frontline workers from national security and enforcement agencies, health and emergency services, state utilities and volunteer organizations across the country. The network is based on the latest TETRA digital radio technology from Motorola Solutions.

Terms of this transaction were not disclosed. 

Read more at Motorola Solutions

Previous articleSarcos to Acquire RE2
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.