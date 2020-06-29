Motorola Solutions Device Meets U.S. Federal Government Criteria for Secure, Wireless Sharing of Classified Information

Motorola Solutions has announced that its LEX L11 communications device has received National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) Common Criteria Certification and meets the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Program standards for accessing sensitive information across national security systems up to and including the top secret level.

The NIAP Common Criteria Evaluation and Validation Scheme (CCEVS) deems products eligible for national security system procurement for highly sensitive national security, law enforcement and public safety use, and the CSfC Program further evaluates emerging technologies so that U.S. government customers may procure the most modern and secure commercial solutions in a matter of months, not years.

“The NSA has invested heavily in the research and application of commercial technologies to ensure government agencies, military services and combatant commands have the flexibility to select the communications technologies they need without compromising security,” said Tammy Compton, director at Gossamer Laboratories, which evaluated the LEX L11 against NIAP and CSfC criteria. “Motorola Solutions’ LEX L11 meets the highest information assurance and integrity standards, allowing federal and military users to leverage advanced mobile computing and classified communications in the field.”

“Federal missions, operations and logistics are constantly changing, and agencies need flexible, secure and scalable mobile solutions that allow for the discreet exchange of classified information” said Mark McNulty, corporate vice president and general manager, U.S. Federal Government Markets, Motorola Solutions. “The LEX L11 can be used for classified voice and data communications, as well as day-to-day communications, allowing users the convenience of carrying a single, all-purpose device.”

The LEX L11 mission-critical broadband device is built with accredited software and hardware security components, and supports a secure mobile environment, to meet the stringent security criteria of the U.S. government for putting actionable, real-time intelligence into the hands of field personnel. It supports multiple approved VPNs without modification to the device build, end-to-end encrypted voice, video and messaging packets and security-enhanced operating system with modes capability. LEX L11 users can access modern applications, send and receive multimedia and quickly connect with dedicated push-to-talk functionality. It also meets military drop and shock standards.

Read more at Motorola Solutions

