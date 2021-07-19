(Openpath)

Motorola Solutions to Acquire Openpath

Motorola Solutions has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Openpath Security Inc., a cloud-based mobile access control provider. Motorola Solutions expects to close the transaction by the end of July. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Openpath’s system features multi-factor authentication, enables a contactless entry experience and can be scaled and managed due to its cloud-based architecture.

Businesses can have 24/7 visibility of their access points anywhere around the world and be able to provide a frictionless walk-through experience enabled by a mobile app. 

