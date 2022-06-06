Motorola Solutions to Upgrade Emergency Response Communications for Taiwan

Motorola Solutions will upgrade the Taiwan National Police Agency to a new, nationwide mission-critical communications network.

Motorola Solutions will support the prime contractor, Mercuries Data Systems Ltd (MDS), to deliver the project for the Taiwan Police Communication Office, National Police Agency of the Ministry of the Interior. The total contract value of the project including contributions from all suppliers is $128 million.

The four year project will deliver a secure and resilient, private communications system to support public safety and protection in Taiwan. The upgrade to advanced, digitally encrypted radio communications based on the P25 standard is the most significant modernization of Taiwan’s mission critical communication system in almost two decades.

It will provide Taiwan’s police agencies with higher quality coverage, new security features and stronger links to enable seamless communication between cities and regional areas.

Police and criminal investigation bureaus as well as aviation, roads, civil defense and other specialist units will benefit from interoperable communications that are essential both for everyday use and for providing time-critical coordination during emergencies.

Taiwan National Police’s Chief of Mobility Communication Section, Li Guan Ying, said the upgrade would provide significant efficiencies for police agencies, enhancing communication and operational capabilities.

“Taiwan has undergone significant urban planning and development in recent years which has transformed the environment that we operate within,” Li said.

“Our new radio system has been designed to keep officers connected to secure and reliable communication at all times and in any circumstance, from underground railway stations to bustling city areas and beyond,” he added.

The reach of Taiwan’s mission-critical communications will be further extended via Motorola Solutions’ secure communications platform, WAVE PTX. The service connects teams across different devices, networks and locations, enabling multiple public safety agencies to collaborate with instant voice and data communication via broadband networks.

Read more at Motorola Solutions