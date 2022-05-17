75.1 F
Mythics to Provide Oracle Products and Services to DHS

By Homeland Security Today

Mythics, Inc. has been awarded a multiple-award indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Enterprise Financial Management Software (EFiMS) contract for Oracle products and services. 

Mythics was one of three awardees and is the only supplier of Oracle on the contract. EFiMS will support integrated financial management, procurement, and asset management operations across the department. It will enable streamlining and standardization of DHS systems for current and future needs. 

Mythics has supported DHS since 2004, providing Oracle products and services to all component agencies. The DHS EFiMS contract is a 20-year IDIQ with a $3 billion ceiling value. Mythics will provide Oracle E-Business Suite Applications, Oracle Software as a Service (SaaS), and Ancillary Supporting Oracle Core Technology to help unify the DHS financial systems.

