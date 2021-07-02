NASA Awards $2.5 Billion AEGIS Contract to Leidos

Leidos has been awarded the Advanced Enterprise Global Information Technology Solutions (AEGIS) contract by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to provide telecommunications, cloud and data center services across all of the agency’s centers and facilities. The $2.5 billion contract includes a 10 year period of performance if all options and award terms are exercised.

AEGIS is designed to provide a seamless communications infrastructure that encompasses both wide-area and center local-area networks while supporting cybersecurity, collaboration tools, emergency and early warning systems, telephony, cabling and radio systems.

In addition to AEGIS, Leidos provides enterprise IT services to NASA through the NASA End-User Services and Technologies (NEST) contract. Both of these contracts support NASA’s overall IT operation and mission.

Read more at Leidos

