NASA Awards Ames IT Contract to ASRC Federal Data Solutions

ASRC Federal Data Solutions has been awarded the Ames Consolidated Information Technology Services (ACITS) 4 contract valued at approximately $330 million. The five-year contract, awarded by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), is to provide comprehensive information technology services; including governance support for cloud computing, security, network and communications systems, application management, scientific computing systems, innovation and emerging technologies; to the NASA center in Moffett Field, California.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with NASA Ames and delivering solutions that support the center’s research and development efforts, enabling NASA missions,” said Jennifer Felix, ASRC Federal president and CEO.

As a specialist in information technology research with a focus on supercomputing, networking, and intelligent systems, Ames Research Center conducts the critical research and development and develops the enabling technologies that make NASA missions possible.

