NASA Awards Cybersecurity Contract to Booz Allen Hamilton

By Homeland Security Today
(NASA)

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has awarded the Cybersecurity and Privacy Enterprise Solutions and Services (CyPrESS) contract to Booz Allen Hamilton.

CyPrESS is a cost plus award fee core and hybrid indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a total potential value of $622.5 million. The period of performance includes a base period that begins May 31, 2022, and runs through Sept. 30, 2023, as well as four option periods that run through Sept. 30, 2030.

Under the terms of the contract, Booz Allen Hamilton will provide cybersecurity and privacy enterprise solutions and services, as well as related services, for the agency’s Office of Chief Information Office. 

TheCyPrESS contract is the first enterprise cybersecurity and privacy services contract and consolidates cybersecurity and privacy work from various center and enterprise information technology contracts.

Read the announcement at NASA

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

