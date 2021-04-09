NASA Awards U.S. Global Change Research Program Contract to ICF

NASA has awarded the United States Global Change Research Program (USGCRP) Support Services contract to ICF Incorporated LLC of Fairfax, Virginia.

This cost-plus-fixed-fee contract has a value of $25,870,622 and an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity component maximum value of $8 million, for a total potential contract value of $33,870,622. The five-year period of performance includes a one-year base period and four one-year options.

The purpose of the USGCRP support contract is to acquire technical and administrative support for the USGCRP National Coordination Office (NCO), located in Washington. The NCO’s mission is to assist the nation and the world to understand, assess, predict, and respond to human-induced and natural processes of global change. To that end, the office provides technical, analytical and programmatic support to the Subcommittee for Global Change Research, which provides guidance to interagency groups that report to the subcommittee. The NCO assists agencies in carrying out the mandated responsibilities of the USGCRP, including coordination of science needs and investments across the government; the development, production and dissemination of documents and other products; and interactions with the Office of Management and Budget and the Office of Science and Technology Policy, as well as domestic and international non-governmental entities.

The USGCRP is a federal program that coordinates and integrates global change research across government agencies to serve the nation and the world. The USGCRP began in 1989 as a presidential initiative and was mandated by Congress in the Global Change Research Act of 1990 (P.L. 101-606). The program is directed by the Subcommittee on Global Change Research under the Committee on Environment of the National Science and Technology Council. NASA is one of the 13 federal agencies participating in this program.

Read the announcement at NASA

