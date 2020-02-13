National Intelligence Trailblazer Sue Gordon Joins E3/Sentinel Board of Directors

E3/Sentinel has appointed Sue Gordon, former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, to its Board of Directors.

“Sue has been a powerful trailblazer for many decades in the Intelligence Community, and we are excited to welcome her to the E3/Sentinel Board of Directors,” said Andy Maner, E3/Sentinel’s Chief Executive Officer. “Gordon’s experience and reputation will add incredibly valuable insights and guidance to our customers and employees as E3/Sentinel continues its momentum as a leading middle market mission-focused, service driven solutions company.”

Prior to joining E3/Sentinel’s board, Gordon was the Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence (DNI) driving innovation, expanding outreach and partnership, and advancing integration across the intel community. She also served as the Deputy Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) where she championed agile governance, recruitment and retention of a diverse workforce, and the expansion of geospatial intelligence services to the open marketplace. Earlier in her career, Gordon served at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), rising to senior executive positions in each of the Agency’s four directorates: operations, analysis, science and technology, and support.

Earlier this month, Gordon joined the Intelligence and National Security Alliance as National Security Advisor.

“I’m excited to be joining such an innovative company that has a strong vision for the future,” said Gordon. “I look forward to providing my insights and experience to help drive growth and mission success for E3/Sentinel. I was especially attracted to their efforts to develop and implement applied solutions for their customers as well as their keen focus on the professional and career development of their people.”

Gordon joins E3/Sentinel Board representatives LG (Ret.) J. Kevin, McLaughlin, Skip Maner, Jim Ashton and Lee Garber.

