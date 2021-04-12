Neil Mitchill Named as Raytheon Technologies CFO as Toby O’Brien Steps Down

Raytheon Technologies has announced that Chief Financial Officer Anthony (“Toby”) O’Brien has stepped down from his role as CFO. Neil Mitchill, corporate vice president, financial planning & analysis and investor relations for Raytheon Technologies and former CFO of Pratt & Whitney, has been appointed as CFO of Raytheon Technologies and will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes.

Raytheon Technologies CEO Greg Hayes commented, “Neil is a proven leader who successfully guided our Finance team through the merger. He has been instrumental in overseeing our capital allocation strategy, which enabled us to exceed our cash savings target as well as our merger-related synergy expectations for 2020. I know he will continue to deliver significant value to the organization given his experience across our global businesses. I look forward to his partnership as we continue to execute on our strategic priorities and deliver long-term value for shareholders.”

As CFO, Mitchill will serve as a member of the senior leadership team and direct the company’s financial strategy and its global finance team.

In 2019, Mitchill was named as acting senior vice president and CFO of United Technologies Corporation (UTC), a role in which he served until the merger with Raytheon Company, when he was appointed corporate vice president, financial planning & analysis and investor relations of Raytheon Technologies.

Mitchill joined UTC in 2014 as vice president, global financial services. In 2015, he was appointed corporate vice president, controller, and in 2016 was named vice president and CFO of Pratt & Whitney. Prior to joining UTC, Mitchill was a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he was the Hartford Products & Services Assurance Leader, providing assurance and business advisory services for global, industrial products companies. He has over 20 years of finance experience, which includes technical accounting skills and experience on complex business transactions, as well as acquisitions and divestitures. Mitchill holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy from Providence College.

Mr. O’Brien held financial leadership positions spanning 34 years at Raytheon Company, prior to its merger with UTC in 2020, including serving as Raytheon’s CFO and vice president of finance since 2015.

Hayes also commented, “Toby has played a pivotal role in the establishment and integration of Raytheon Technologies. We thank him for his many contributions and wish him well in the future.”

