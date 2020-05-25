New Access Control Kiosk Adds Body Temperature Screening Capability

Pyramid Computer GmbH has announced its new polytouch® 32 curve – access control kiosk which automatically measures human body temperature as part of authorizing access to buildings and public areas.

Contactless checks determine if an individual is running a fever and therefore potentially is infected with COVID-19 or possibly another virus or bacterial disease such as influenza. With the gradual easing of public lockdown measures and a return to work, Pyramid’s kiosk is designed to help businesses, institutions, public transportation and venue operators rapidly detect and reduce the potential spread of infection among employees, guests and visitors.

Temperature checks are becoming the new norm and part of the access process to many places such as workspace, airports, stations, shops, restaurants, healthcare facilities, schools, universities, conference, concert and sporting venues. The kiosk combines contactless thermal temperature screening sensors with software from ZipKey – used in border control passport verification and biometric facial recognition. It uses intelligent sensor technology – with over 1,000 measuring points – and tracks the distance of the subject to the sensor to provide a statement of body temperature. This is performed in less than a second enabling fast processing of up to 700 people per hour.

Single or multiple kiosks can be deployed in and around buildings and can be connected to automatic doors, turnstiles, locks or barriers for access control after successful testing.

Using ZipKey’s software, the kiosk scans, verifies and extracts data from an individual’s identity credentials (e.g. card or driver’s license) and performs facial recognition to verify their identity. At the same time their body temperature is monitored.

The kiosk can be customized with add-on peripherals where necessary for accommodating customer-specific access control management tasks. These include RFID card/token dispensers and label/badge printers. A retro-fit kit is available for modifying existing kiosk systems.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)