New Members Appointed to the Drone Advisory Committee

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced new appointments to the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Drone Advisory Committee (DAC) on January 5.

The DAC is a broad-based, long-term federal advisory committee that provides the FAA advice on key UAS integration issues by helping to identify challenges and prioritize improvements. The committee helps to create a broad strategy for the safe integration of UAS into the National Airspace System.

Members are executives who represent a variety of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) interests, including industry, research, academia, retail, technology, and state and local government.

“As the UAS industry continues to evolve, it is important to have DAC members who mirror the many facets of this fast-growing industry. We know the members will help the FAA ensure the highest level of safety while keeping pace with the new and innovative technology for UAS,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.

The DAC is chartered to have up to 35 members and today’s announcement will fill 12 vacancies. The new members listed below will serve a two-year term and join DAC Chairman Michael Chasen, Chairman of the Advisory Board for PrecisionHawk USA, Inc.

The new members are:

Seleta Reynolds, General Manager, Los Angeles Department of Transportation

Dr. Paul Hsu, Founder and Chair, HSU Foundation

Matt Parker, President, Precision Integrated Programs

Molly Wilkinson, Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, American Airlines

Brad Hayden, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Robotic Skies

David Carbon, Vice President and General Manager, Amazon Prime Air

Adam Bry, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Skydio

Kenji Sugahara, President and Chief Executive Officer, Drone Service Providers Alliance

Brandon Torres Declet, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, MEASURE

Dr. Jaiwon Shin, Executive Vice President, Head of UAM Division and Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Air Mobility

Dr. Catherine Cahill, Director, Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration

Vic Moss, Owner, Moss Photography

