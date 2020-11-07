New Qualification Program to Enhance Aviation Safety, COVID-19 Response

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and Airports Council International (ACI) have developed a new Global Airport Safety Professional (ASP) qualification program to help airports improve ICAO compliance, and support critical pandemic recovery activities being aligned through ICAO, worldwide.

“The successful recovery and resumption of global air transport operations relies significantly on the technical and managerial skills of airport safety professionals and airport civil aviation regulators, and on their capacity to innovate in the face of the many challenges now confronting our sector and the societies and industries it serves”, said ICAO Secretary General Dr. Fang Liu.

“This new ICAO-ACI initiative will help assure we maintain a safe, secure, and efficient aviation system supporting both current essential air cargo and other services, and pandemic air transport recovery more generally.”

The ASP initiative will focus on middle and senior airport managers and airport regulators. It will address relevant ICAO SARPs and ACI industry best practices.

“This program promotes ACI’s leading practices alongside ICAO industry standards and recommended practices giving students an invaluable/extensive learning experience,” ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said.

The new ASP program represents the second program jointly offered by ICAO and ACI. The Global ICAO-ACI Airport Management Professional designation Accreditation Programme (AMPAP) was first introduced in 2007, and has since recognized over 1,000 International Airport Professionals (IAPs) globally.

Read more at ICAO

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)