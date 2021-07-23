New Tool Developed to Assist Airports Increase Capacity

Airports Council International (ACI) World has released a new tool to assist airports in terminal planning to increase capacity as the global recovery from the pandemic continues.

The new Static Capacity Tool – developed by ACI World Business Partner Redwater Consulting Group – will assist by helping airports to evaluate the level of resource and equipment needed throughout the airport passenger journey, and assessing queue length, queue time and breaking points with a particular focus on the challenges arising from physical distancing.

It has been designed to provide a simple method for evaluating any additional space or queuing requirements needed as a result of COVID-19 physical distancing measures and the impact of adding more process points to address additional health checks that have been introduced at many airports.

The tool is designed to be user friendly and not complex, allowing non-technical airport employees to make use of the model through simple inputs and a painless user interface in order to assist airports in providing an efficient, safe, and seamless passenger experience.

It focuses on terminal process points including check-in (online, bag drop, traditional desks) security, emigration, immigration, boarding, and baggage reclaim, and uses average cycle times throughout each process point to generate an overall queue time for that process point.

ACI World selected Redwater for this project following an open Request For Proposal process which was designed to meet the needs of members.

