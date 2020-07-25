New Training Launched to Help the Safe and Secure Restart of Air Travel

In accordance with the recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Council Aviation Recovery Taskforce, ICAO Global Aviation Training (GAT) and CAA International (CAAi), the aviation training arm of the U.K. Civil Aviation Authority, have launched new training to enable the safe and secure restart of air operations.

Delivered in a virtual classroom by ICAO and U.K. CAA subject matter experts, the course will provide best practice advice to help regulators and air operators navigate oversight, compliance, training and operational challenges during the recovery period of COVID-19.

“Across the industry, aviation training will be essential to ensure professionals have the ability to navigate and manage the complex and dynamic compliance and operational challenges during the recovery period of COVID-19,” said ICAO Secretary General Dr. Fang Liu.

Richard Moriarty, Chief Executive of the UK Civil Aviation Authority said that restarting air operations after lockdown is no simple task. “As well as navigating complex logistical, operational, financial and political hurdles, the sector still needs to regulate, and comply with international standards. We are confident this course will provide the global aviation community with the regulatory guidance to restart air operations safely and securely.”

Registrations for the course are now open, with the training scheduled to begin on 3rd August 2020.

Learn more about the course at CAAi

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)