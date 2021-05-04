Noblis Acquires McKean Defense Group

McKean Defense Group, Inc. has been acquired by Noblis, Inc.

McKean is a specialist in U.S. Navy surface ship readiness, modernization, sustainment, and integration solutions. The company has a long-standing presence providing full-spectrum life-cycle management, engineering, enterprise transformation, applications development, and cyber solutions to support the Navy’s transformation. McKean is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The acquisition will expand Noblis’ defense business, bringing new and complementary capabilities, technologies, and contract vehicles.

Noblis is a non-profit science, technology, and strategy organization dedicated to creating forward-thinking technical and advisory solutions in the public interest. Noblis works with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement, and federal civil sectors. Noblis is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Baird served as exclusive financial advisor to McKean on this transaction.

