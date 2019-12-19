Norma M. Krayem to Chair Cybersecurity, Data Privacy Practice at Van Scoyoc Associates

Van Scoyoc Associates (VSA) has announced that Norma M. Krayem has joined the firm as Vice President. A recognized expert in the fields of cybersecurity and data privacy, Ms. Krayem will serve as Chair of the firm’s Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Practice. Albert L. Kammler has also joined VSA as Government Relations Manager.

“We are ecstatic to have Norma Krayem join our team and launch our Cybersecurity and Data Privacy practice,” said Stu Van Scoyoc, President & CEO of VSA. “For more than a decade, Norma has been one of the most sought-after consultants in this area providing insight on the current landscape and helping her clients prepare for the future. Norma and Albert are great additions and will position the firm to grow in this important sector.”

Norma has held executive level positions at the U.S. Departments of State, Commerce, and Transportation as well as a consultant at the Federal Emergency Management Agency. She focuses on the nexus of global cybersecurity and operational risk across critical infrastructure as well as how to best integrate emerging technology and address both cyber and privacy risks. Based on her extensive career in Washington D.C. she brings substantial expertise in the areas of national security, transportation and infrastructure, banking and financial services, communications, health, housing, energy and natural resources as well as in FinTech and blockchain technology. She works with Fortune 500 clients, public sector entities, non-profits, state and local governments and emerging technology companies.

“I’m excited to join the seasoned policy experts at Van Scoyoc Associates,” said Krayem. “I’m looking forward to being part of a team that understands the need to provide strategic business, policy and regulatory advice, coupled with the tools that a government relations practice brings to clients. They also understand the critical importance that having a cybersecurity and data privacy practice can bring to clients as these issues continue to be front and center.”

Norma is a graduate of University of Connecticut, and earned her master’s degree at The George Washington University, with a focus on State and Local Policy Analysis. She is a member of several organizations, including, but not limited to The Chatham House, CSIS, Women in Cybersecurity, Women in Technology and many others.

Albert L. Kammler will also be joining VSA as the Government Relations Manager for the Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Practice. Albert focuses on cybersecurity and privacy issues across Critical Infrastructure. In addition to his time in the private sector, he served in the House as a professional staffer for the Homeland Security Committee’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Subcommittee. He is a Politics and History graduate from the University of Virginia.

