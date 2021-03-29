Northrop Grumman Announces Contract Award for the Next Generation Interceptor Program

Northrop Grumman Corporation has been awarded a contract by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) for the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) program. The contract is for the rapid development and flight test of an interceptor designed to defend the nation against the most complex long-range threats.

Northrop Grumman has strategically teamed with Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a business of Raytheon Technologies, to bring together the vast experience of the two companies on one team, to deliver an effective solution for MDA on an accelerated schedule.

The NGI program is an element of the MDA’s Ground-based Midcourse Defense System (GMD) which is the primary U.S. missile defense system used to defend the country from long-range ballistic missile attacks. Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Missiles & Defense currently provide the interceptor booster, kill vehicle, ground systems, fire control and engagement coordination for the country’s GMD system.

The contract, including flight test options, has a period of performance through 2029.

The companies’ NGI program team will be headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, with major operations in Chandler and Tucson, Arizona; and Magna, Utah, with an industry team located across the nation.

Find out more about the Program at Northrop Grumman

