Northrop Grumman Awarded U.K. Ministry of Defence C2 Digital Enterprise Agreement

Northrop Grumman Corporation has signed a digital enterprise agreement for Interoperable C4I Services (ICS) and command and control (C2) technical consultancy with Defence Digital, the U.K. Ministry of Defence (MoD) organization responsible for making sure that effective digital and information technology is put into the hands of the military and business front line.

ICS combines an open architecture and a unique set of track management and situational awareness capabilities to facilitate the creation, visualization and distribution of the common operating picture. This picture provides military commanders the information they need to plan, execute and manage military operations.

ICS is developed and supported in the U.K., and it has continuously evolved to provide the core C2 systems for U.K. MoD and NATO HQs/ships for over 25 years. It is also fielded by many other nations to power their national C2 systems.

