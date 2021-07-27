Northrop Grumman Names Michael Witt as VP and Chief Sustainability Officer

Northrop Grumman Corporation has named Michael Witt as vice president and chief sustainability officer, effective August 9. Witt will report to Kathy Warden, chairman, chief executive officer and president, and will work closely with the company’s executive leadership team.

Witt will lead Northrop Grumman’s sustainability initiatives to include designing and implementing enterprise-wide business practices for carbon reduction, resource efficiency and materials management. He will help to minimize the company’s environmental impact and advance sustainability throughout the business.

Witt brings decades of research and sustainability expertise to the role having previously worked in a number of key leadership positions at Dow Inc. He holds a Ph.D. in Environmental Engineering from Michigan State University and a Masters of Business Administration from Northwood University.

Northrop Grumman is committed to strong ESG practices and effectively managing and reducing its environmental impact. The company’s most recent Sustainability Report provides transparency into its actions and progress, including significant progress in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, potable water use and solid waste diversion goals. For the fifth consecutive year, the company was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America and maintained its leadership score in CDP’s 2020 climate change program for the ninth consecutive year.

Read the announcement at Northrop Grumman

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)