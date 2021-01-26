Northrop Grumman Recognized for Gender Equality Performance

Northrop Grumman Corporation has been recognized as one of the top 25 companies among the S&P 500 for its gender equality performance.

The U.S. Gender Equality Index, developed by Equileap, ranks companies based on 19 gender criteria, including the gender balance of employees, senior management and board of directors, as well as policies that address areas like the pay gap and parental leave.

“I am proud of our company’s culture and our commitment to fostering diversity, equity and inclusion – where every person is valued for who they are and the unique perspectives they bring to our team,” said Kathy Warden, chairman, chief executive officer and president, Northrop Grumman. “We believe that diversity at every level helps us to deliver strong and sustainable company performance, and we will continue to drive positive change in our company and beyond.”

The ranking by Equileap highlights the proactive steps Northrop Grumman takes to create a more equal workforce and to champion diversity and inclusion. It acknowledges achievements in gender balance at all levels of the company. The ranking also recognizes commitment to equitable pay for all employees and the numerous benefits available to employees, including parental leave, family care support, wellbeing programs and work-life flexibility.

The company continues to focus on programs to increase the proportion of women going into STEM education and careers. Across all of its STEM initiatives, the company is committed to programs that are helping to build the next generation of engineers, scientists and technologists.

To ensure accountability, Northrop Grumman includes diversity and inclusion as a key non-financial metric in its quarterly performance scorecard that is shared with all employees.

