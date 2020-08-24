Northrop Grumman Supports Virtual STEM Camps

Northrop Grumman Corporation is partnering with the St. Vrain Valley School District, the University of Colorado Boulder (CU Boulder) and the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) to create virtual summer camps for middle and high school students, focusing on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Through Northrop Grumman’s support, schools within the St. Vrain school district, CU Boulder and UCCS are able to provide curriculum materials for students who attend.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for us to work with Northrop Grumman,” said Axel Reitzig, coordinator of Innovation, St. Vrain Valley School District. “They have provided us with the necessary resources to create a meaningful, educational STEM experience for hundreds of students.”

Northrop Grumman’s virtual STEM camps will provide more than 100 students the opportunity to work collaboratively and learn about cybersecurity, machine learning and robotics. Students will also hear from Northrop Grumman staff who work in the STEM fields.

“Every year, these camps inspire young people to pursue STEM education,” said Calvin Pennamon, director, Overhead Persistent Infrared Exploitation System, Northrop Grumman. “It is our privilege to partner with local schools and universities, and to help develop the next generation of STEM talent.”

The camps began in July and lasted several weeks. The new virtual format allows students from all over the state to participate.

Northrop Grumman and the Northrop Grumman Foundation are dedicated to expanding and enhancing STEM education opportunities for students globally. With an emphasis on middle school and university level students, the Foundation’s engineering and technology-based partnerships are designed to excite, engage and educate students as they defend cyber networks, engineer autonomous vehicles, explore space and more. In addition, Northrop Grumman provides workforce-relevant professional development to middle school educators to advance their competence in teaching STEM subjects, in turn, inspiring students to explore STEM careers and increasing their skills proficiency. In 2019, the company contributed over 15 million dollars towards these initiatives.

