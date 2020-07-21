Northrop Grumman Teams with Epirus on Counter Drone System

Northrop Grumman Corporation has formed a strategic supplier agreement with Epirus, Inc. to offer the company’s Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) capability as a component of Northrop Grumman’s Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) systems-of-systems solution offering. The agreement augments Northrop Grumman’s end-to-end C-UAS capabilities by including Epirus’ EMP systems to defeat UAS swarms, and specifically supplements the company’s suite of non-kinetic C-UAS effects.
Northrop Grumman’s end-to-end C-UAS solutions deliver a layered architecture with a full complement of kinetic and non-kinetic effects, aerial and ground sensors and the battle-hardened, proven and deployed Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (C2) system, recently selected by the U.S. Army as the interim C2 system for counter-small-UAS capabilities.
Epirus’ C-UAS EMP system — called Leonidas — is designed for static and mobile C-UAS defense and utilizes solid-state commercial semiconductor technology. When fired, a Leonidas creates an EMP that can be steered for precision engagements, or adjusted to sanitize a volume of terrain or sky, creating a force field effect.
Epirus Inc. is a third-year startup that develops EMP weapons for the U.S. military. The team combines veteran experience from aerospace and the Special Operations community. Their offices are located in Los Angeles, California.