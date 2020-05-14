Northrop Grumman’s Inertial Navigation System is Type Approved By the Coast Guard

Northrop Grumman Corporation’s SeaFIND Inertial Navigation System has been type approved by the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), formally certifying its use as a shipboard gyrocompass system for navigation for nations that need the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) compliance.

SeaFIND – Sea Fiber Optic Gyrocompass Inertial Navigation with Data Distribution – modular architecture and comprises an inertial measurement unit and a separate electronics unit connected via a single cable.

Following a rigorous process of test and evaluation, the USCG has officially type approved the SeaFIND system, proving its compatibility and conformity to the IMO’s requirements for a gyrocompass system in addition to its capabilities as an inertial navigator and navigation data distribution system for ships. The USCG certification includes the European Community’s (EC) Mark of Conformity (wheelmark) under the mutual recognition agreement between the U.S. and the EC for type approval.

