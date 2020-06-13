NSO Group Launches Drone Defense System

NSO Group, a technology developer that licenses software solutions to governments and law enforcement agencies to investigate and prevent terror acts, fight crime and increase public safety, has launched a drone defense system.

Eclipse is a cyber counter-drone platform designed to automatically detect, take over and safely land unauthorized commercial drones in a designated zone. Eclipse deploys an autonomous end-to-end cyber solution to detect activity within a designated perimeter, identify the presence of drones, take over control of drones which present a threat, and land them safely.

The system offers a threat mitigation capability for dense urban environments, stadiums, critical infrastructure, airports, landmarks, and private enterprises, and can be connected to existing infrastructure. Eclipse operates automatically according to pre-defined parameters, removing the requirement for real-time decision making. It has been designed not to jam existing communications platforms, with no impact on wireless communications and GPS signals.

