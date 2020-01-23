Octo Consulting Appoints Jennifer Rhea as Senior Director of Growth for Federal Civilian Sector

Jennifer Rhea has joined Octo Consulting Group as Senior Director of Growth for the Federal Civilian Sector.

Rhea has a decade of experience in the Federal IT sector, including full capture management lifecycle – identification of opportunities, shaping of opportunities, briefing executive leadership on opportunity benefits, and developing individually tailored win strategies.

Her previous roles include Senior Director of Capture Management for RIVA Solutions, Practice Management Consultant for Levin Group, and Management Consultant for The Ambit Group.

